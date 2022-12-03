Moving from 'chamchagiri' to 'kartavya': Shergill

Moving from 'chamchagiri' to 'kartavya': Shergill on joining BJP

Shergill had quit Congress in August, alleging sycophancy in the grand old party

  • Dec 03 2022, 08:00 ist
Jaiveer Shergill, BJP national spokesperson. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda, on December 2, appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement. The Supreme Court lawyer had quit the Congress in August, alleging that sycophancy is eating into the organisation like termites.

After joining the saffron party, Shergill slammed Congress, saying, "From today onwards I will move from Congress's negative politics of criticism to politics of positive development, politics of post to politics of serving the nation, from darkness to light, from 'chamchagiri' to 'kartavya'," as per ANI. 

His appointment also puts an official seal on his induction into the BJP as there had been no formal announcement so far since he quit the Congress. In a tweet, Shergill thanked the BJP leadership for his appointment.

(With PTI inputs)

