MP bypolls: BJP wrests Prithvipur Assembly seat from Congress

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Nov 02 2021, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 20:18 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday wrested Prithvipur assembly seat from Congress with the saffron party candidate Shishupal Yadav defeating his nearest rival Nitendra Singh Rathore by a margin of 15,687 votes, an EC official said.

Yadav has polled 82,673 votes while Rathore bagged 66,986 votes, the officials said.

Of the four seats for which byelections were held on Saturday, the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat were earlier held by the BJP, while Jobat and Prithvipur segments were with Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil has increased his lead over the nearest rival from Congress, Rajnarayan Singh Purni, in Khandwa by 81,383 votes, as per the trends.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

