MP lawyer files complaint over Owaisi's Ayodhya remark

A private complaint was filed against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday at a court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for his remarks on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

The complainant, lawyer Sunil Verma, contended that Owaisi be prosecuted under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and relevant provisions of the IT Act.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AK Gupta ordered Juni Indore police station to inquire into the complaint against the AIMIM chief and present a report by November 20.

Verma told reporters that Owaisi had insulted the apex court by making "objectionable" comments on the verdict and had also tried to hurt religious sentiments.

"Owaisi, who is Lok Sabha MP and a barrister, should have observed restraint while commenting on the apex courts decision. But he made inflammatory statements about the verdict," Verma alleged.