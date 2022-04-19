MP polls: Kamal Nath, Venugopal, others meet Sonia Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and party leaders Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi to discuss strategy for Madhya Pradesh political situation and upcoming polls.

he meeting comes after poll strategist Prashant Kishor gave the party his presentation for the upcoming 2024 elections and a way ahead for the party to strengthen its ties.

Top Congress leades have held meetings with with Kishor at least twice in the last three days.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: