MP polls: Kamal Nath, Venugopal, others meet Sonia Gandhi

The meeting comes after poll strategist Prashant Kishor gave the party a roadmap for the upcoming elections

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 12:40 ist
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and party leaders Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal on Tuesday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi to discuss strategy for Madhya Pradesh political situation and upcoming polls.

The meeting comes after poll strategist Prashant Kishor gave the party his presentation for the upcoming 2024 elections and a way ahead for the party to strengthen its ties.

Top Congress leades have held meetings with with Kishor at least twice in the last three days.

More to follow...

