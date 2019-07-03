MP Ramgopal Yadav seeks ban on 'vulgar' advertisements

Ramp walk by models in undergarments and sleazy advertisements are "deliberate" and it could disintegrate Indian culture, senior Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav said on Wednesday as he demanded a ban on "vulgar" advertisements.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Yadav said a serious situation has arisen as there is a rise in vulgar and obscene advertisements in print and electronic media.

"Now, these kinds of advertisements come between the breaks during a news broadcast. You cannot even watch the news on TV with the family," Yadav claimed.

He said, "nudity and alcoholism" are rising in India and it could lead to the disintegration of Indian culture.

"Now unnatural sex and adultery have been legalised. I have always opposed it. We are against it. There is a ramp walk. Models are walking in undergarments...This will create misconception among boys," he said.

"You (BJP) promised to abolish Article 370 (of Constitution) but what you did was remove (Section) 377 (of Indian Penal Code)," Yadav said as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar assured that action has already been taken and more steps will be taken to ensure that obscene advertisements are not broadcast.

Article 370 of Constitution provides special status for Jammu and Kashmir and one of BJP's core promise is the abrogation of this provision. Section 377 of IPC was decriminalised by the Supreme Court after a prolonged legal fight.