MP with heinous allegations against him safe under PM's protective shield: Rahul Gandhi on wrestlers' issue

The Congress slammed the Centre on Friday over "inaction" against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, with Rahul Gandhi saying while daughters who won international medals are pleading for justice on the streets, a member of Parliament who has "heinous allegations" against him is safe under the prime minister's "protective shield".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and asked why no action has been taken against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, so far.

The two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police against the outgoing WFI chief on the basis of complaints from six women wrestlers and the father of a minor narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places, including in foreign countries, over a decade.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Daughters who brought 25 international medals -- pleading for justice on the streets! MP with 15 heinous allegations of sexual abuse in two FIRs -- safe in prime minister's 'suraksha kavach'!"

25 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मेडल लाने वाली बेटियां - सड़कों पर न्याय की गुहार लगा रहीं! 2 FIR में यौन शोषण के 15 घिनौने आरोपों वाला सांसद - प्रधानमंत्री के ‘सुरक्षा कवच’ में महफ़ूज़! बेटियों के इन हालात की ज़िम्मेदार मोदी सरकार है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2023

The Modi government is responsible for the plight of the wrestlers, he said.

Tagging the details of the FIRs against Singh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Read these serious allegations and tell the country why no action has been taken against the accused till now?"

Congress MP Deepender Hooda also tagged a media report detailing the FIRs, saying, "Speechless! What else is left after this? How will someone's blood not boil after reading this?"

"BJP trolls today, before writing against me, must think that if your sister and daughter were in place of these girls, would you have been able to tolerate this? If the accused is a BJP MP/minister, will the FIR also be registered when the Supreme Court orders?" Hooda, who has been vocal on the issue and attacking the government over it, said.

The Delhi Police on April 28 registered the two FIRs at the Connaught Place police station, including one on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entails a prison term of up to seven years on conviction.

The FIRs registered following a Supreme Court order have charged Singh under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D), that are punishable with jail terms of two-three years.

Some of the complainants also alleged that Singh made advances to seek "sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him. He has maintained that all wrestlers are like his children and he will not blame them as his blood and sweat have also gone into their success.

The FIR filed on the basis of the six wrestlers' complaint also names WFI secretary Vinod Tomar as an accused.