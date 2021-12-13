MPs suspension: Opposition to take protests to streets

Opposition is taking the protest against the suspension of 12 MPs outside Parliament with lawmakers from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha holding a joint march on Tuesday and a protest meeting in Jantar Mantar expected either on Wednesday or Thursday with national leaders in attendance.

The decision, which was taken at a meeting of opposition floor leaders chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, comes as several opposition parties were upset with the pace of the protest and were not happy with the way it was coordinated.

On Friday, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader and suspended MP Elamaram Kareem had said that the protest needs to be taken out of Parliament and suggested that a protest meeting should be held in Jantar Mantar in the presence of national leaders as well as a seminar of Constitutional experts to explain the "illegality" in the action against them.

Sources said the meeting on Monday decided that all opposition MPs will march to Vijay Chowk and address the media there on Tuesday. While the plan is to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, sources said that if permission does not come early, they may organise it on Thursday.

It was also not clear whether Trinamool Congress, which has not been part of any meetings called by Congress, will attend the two programmes.

Opposition leaders are also not enthused at the government's response in dealing with the issue. Kareem told DH, "the suspension happened 15 days ago and the sit-in protest now entered the 13th day. Till now, neither the Chairman nor the Leader of the House has called an all-party meeting to find a solution. I am not saying they should do what we say. The point that they are not even ready to listen to us or explore options shows that they are not interested."

Sources said a section of opposition leaders are also not happy with some among them advocating the need for resolving the crisis through expressing regret. "Why are some leaders so keen? Our side telling them that we are ready to regret gives an impression that we are weak. I don't think that is not a good start for negotiations," a senior leader said.

Inside Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs continued their protest during the morning session leading to two adjournments but allowed the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021.

Kharge said the opposition was "repeatedly requesting" the government to find a solution but it was "adamant" and forcing it to disrupt the House proceedings. "The government cannot dictate what should (we) do, what should (we) not do? They are repeatedly refusing to concede our request and they are putting blame on us. So it is not good. Therefore, I can say that the government is adamant and...they are provoking us to disrupt the House. So, in protest, we will walk out," Kharge said.

Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma said the Chairman had last week urged the government and opposition to find a constructive solution to the matter that is acceptable to both the sides. DMK's Tiruchi Siva supported Sharma, and said the opposition was interested in the smooth functioning of the House, but it is the government's responsibility.

Chairman Naidu said if both sides could come together and find a way out, then the House can go on smoothly. "I hope everybody will understand," he said.

While some MPs moved out, some Opposition lawmakers argued with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu forcing an adjournment till noon. "Don't further complicate the matter. You are defending the undefendable...The House is not able to function. So I adjourn the House till 12 pm," Naidu said.

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "This morning in Rajya Sabha the Opposition raised the issue of unconstitutional and illegal suspension of 12 of its MPs, and announced a walkout so that Zero Hour could continue. But somewhat mysteriously, the House got adjourned yet again!"

When the House re-assembled, Goyal said, "They (opposition should not think that we have not responded. We constantly tried speaking to the Leader of the Opposition and members but they are making statements that they will not apologise as they have not done anything wrong."

He said, "They are not feeling sorry for their conduct displayed in the previous session. They had insulted the chair, staff, marshalls, the House and the entire country."

As the opposition protests continued, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House till 2 pm.

