MSP, farmers deaths discussed in all-party meeting, says Kharge

Rajnath Singh said that the ruling party is prepared to discuss all topics allowed by the Speaker, while Mallikarjun Kharge said that public interest topics are their main concern

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 16:23 ist
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the parties that attended an all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament have demanded immediate action on a law to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce. He said that demands were also raised seeking compensation to families of farmers who died during the protest against the three farm laws.

After the meeting, Kharge told reporters that there were some other big issues were raised by the parties, such as the rising prices of petrol and diesel, and the tensions at LAC with China. He said that the parties had expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the meeting, but he did not turn up.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said there is no tradition of the prime minister attending all-party meetings. On behalf of the Central government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all the parties for a productive and smooth functioning of the House.

Singh said the government is ready for discussions on all the issues permitted by the speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman, as per the rules.

Kharge said the parties would cooperate with the government on the issues of public interest. 

A total of 31 parties attended the pre-session meet. 

