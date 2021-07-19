Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Dy Leader in Rajya Sabha

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be the new Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Naqvi succeeds Piyush Goyal, who has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha after Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed Karnataka Governor.

Monsoon Session Live updates on DH

The 64-year-old Minister is the only second member from A B Vajpayee Ministry after Rajnath Singh, who has managed to be in Narendra Modi's team after the recent reshuffle.

He had also served as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs during the first term of the Modi government.

Naqvi, the Muslim face of the BJP, is also known to have cordial relations with leaders of parties across the political spectrum and this will come in handy for the government which will face an Opposition onslaught during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Check out latest videos from DH: