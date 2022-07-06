Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as union minister

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 20:05 ist

Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term, sources said.

During a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, Modi lauded both Naqvi and Singh for their contributions to the country during their ministerial tenure, sources said.

Former bureaucrat and once a confidant of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, Singh resigned on his birthday, one year after joining the Union Cabinet from his party's quota.

He was wished by Prime Minister Modi on his birthday in the morning.

Also Read | With Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's term ending, BJP to have no Muslim MP

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

After Naqvi, there will be no Muslim minister at the Centre and the BJP will have no Muslim MP among its nearly 400 Members of Parliament.

After Naqvi was not nominated in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, there has been speculation that he is being considered for the post of vice president, the election for which is scheduled to be held on August 6, or some other key position.

Singh had fallen out of favour with Nitish Kumar and was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket. With his resignation, there are only two ministers at the Centre from BJP allies -- Ramdas Athawale from the RPI(A) and Anupriya Patel from the Apna Dal.

Naqvi was holding the charge of Minority Affairs Ministry and Singh was Union Steel Minister. It was yet to be declared who would get charge of these ministries.

With the Union Cabinet now having two more vacancies and no representation from the BJP's biggest ally JD(U), there is a possibility of a cabinet expansion-cum- reshuffle in near future. However, there was no official word on it so far.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Narendra Modi
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 