Mulayam Singh Yadav attends House proceedings

  Jul 08 2019
  • updated: Jul 08 2019, 14:32pm ist
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has not been keeping well, attended Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday.

On June 18, an ailing Yadav was brought to the House in a wheelchair for taking the oath. Since then, he has not attended the House as he was undergoing treatment.

The 79-year-old Yadav was sitting in the front row during the Question Hour on Monday. He won the Lok Sabha election from Manipuri in Uttar Pradesh. 

