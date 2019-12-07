Multiple encounters but similar scripts: Report

Several media reports display an eerie resemblance between the encounter of four rape accused in Hyderabad and other encounter killings in the state. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are states affected by Naxalism and many encounter deaths according to these reports are related to the encounter of naxals in the region.

A similar series of events have taken place in seven encounter killings in the past decade, leading to many parallels being drawn between them, according to a report in The Wire.

After an encounter killing of three acid attack accused in 2008, the police’s statement about the series of events was similar to the encounter killing of the four accused in the Hyderabad vet rape case, the publication reports. The cops stated after the 2008 encounter that they opened fire after the accused tried to attack the police with crude bombs and escape.

In a 2015 encounter of Viqaruddin Ahmed and four others, who were accused of being members of Tahreek Galba-e-Islam (TGI), the police said that the accused were killed en route to a Hyderabad court. The accused had allegedly asked for the vehicle to be stopped to urinate when the police were overpowered and the accused tried to flee. The website reported that many images of the scene showed the accused in handcuffs and chained.

In June of the same year, a 19-year-old and two women Maoists were killed in an encounter. The father of the young boy claimed that they were tortured before they were killed.

Other incidents that followed a similar script saw Adivasis, Lambadas and other Maoists being killed.