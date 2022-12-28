Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, not to anyone's father: Devendra Fadnavis

Amid statements from some Karnataka politicians that Mumbai is a fit case to be a union territory, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and "not to anyone’s father," even as the boundary dispute between the two neighbours continued to rage.

“…mi punah sangto ki Mumbai Maharashtra chi, ti konacha bapachi nahi (I am saying it again, Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and not to anyone’s father),” Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Fadnavis’ statement came after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue and expressed concern over such statements despite the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis to look into such statements from the neighbouring state.

Read | Maha Assembly passes resolution on K'taka boundary row

Pawar pointed out that Karnataka Chief Minister and ministers have been hurting Maharashtra's pride by their remarks and the Maharashtra government's response is not in the same coin.

Fadnavis urged Shah to reprimand such “motormouths.”

“We will not tolerate anyone staking claim over Mumbai and we will send a protest letter to the Karnataka government and inform the Union Home Minister,” Fadnavis said, adding that “this is not the sentiment only of the government but the House.”

In a meeting between the Chief Ministers of the two states with Shah, it was decided that no fresh claim would be laid by any of the two parties, he said.

“The comments by Karnataka politicians are contrary to what was decided. Will not tolerate any claim staked on Mumbai. We condemn this….the comments are not in line with what was decided in the meeting (with the Home Minister).… It will be brought to his notice,” he said.

Amid the raging border dispute, both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state. The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) "every inch" of the land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, said the resolution moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both the Houses.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that not even a single village will be ceded to Maharashtra, as he condemned the resolution passed in the neighbouring state's legislature regarding inclusion of Marathi-speaking villages.

(With PTI inputs)