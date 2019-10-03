Mumbai Congress is in mess

The faultlines within the Mumbai Congress came out in open after an agitated high-profile leader Sanjay Nirupam opted out of the campaign in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) was once considered one of the most powerful units of the Congress.

Nirupam (54) was the former president of the MRCC.

During the Lok Sabha polls, he was replaced by Milind Deora, who quit after Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president.

Former MP Eknath Gaikwad has now been appointed MRCC president.

"It seems Congress Party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected," Nirupam tweeted.

"As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign.Its my final decision," the journalist-turned-politician said.

Nirupam is a two-time Rajya Sabha member - once from Shiv Sena and then Congress. From 2009-14, he was MP from Mumbai North. He lost the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.