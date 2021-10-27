Mundra drug haul: 'Why no action against Adani?', asks Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned the government over lack of action against the Adani Group in connection with the drug seizure at its port in Gujarat's Mundra.

"Why has no action been taken against Adani Group even after drugs worth over Rs 25,000 crore were seized in Gujarat's Mundra Port run by Adani Group? Small fish are caught and showed, while no action is taken against big fish is sitting right next to the BJP government," Kharge alleged.

He told media persons here on Wednesday that government properties are being leased out to Adanis and Ambanis, while privatisation of public sector firms would result in further loss of jobs.

"BJP leaders are misusing power and are spending huge amount of money during elections. They know how to use ED, CBI and IT Department to target and threaten the opposition leaders," Kharge charged.

"BJP leaders think that they would get votes even if they don't do anything. BJP failed to fulfill its promises, caused price rise, and did injustice to farmers. They say 'Sab Kaa Saath Sab Kaa Vikas', but they are causing 'Sab Kaa Satyanash'. People would give a befitting answer," he noted.

'Rahul will be Congress chief'

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi would become the Congress president, and the calendar of events for the elections to select the party chief is already announced.

Rahul Gandhi is engaged in the party's works, and is responding to people's problems. Modi and BJP are against Rahu Gandhi because he has the strength, Kharge added.

