Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS WCD

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, takes charge as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development

Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 16:24 ist
Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new inductees who were sworn in as part of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Credit: Twitter/@MunjaparaDr

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development on Thursday.

Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat.

Also Read | Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet and their portfolios

The 52-year-old is an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat University.

Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new inductees who were sworn in as part of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

One of the main challenges lying ahead of him is the issue of malnutrition among children and women in the country.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Women and Child Development Ministry
Women and Child Development
Cabinet Reshuffle

Related videos

What's Brewing

HBD Dada! Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricket career

HBD Dada! Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricket career

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next threat

With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery

With Denmark win, England finally end 55 yrs of misery

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

 