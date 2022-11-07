Munugode bypoll is election commissioner's win: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Sunday said that the TRS' win in the Munugode Assembly bypoll is "not a win" and that it is the "election commissioner's win."
Addressing a press conference after the results were announced, Sanjay said: "We'll respect the verdict of the people of Munugode. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero. No matter how many threats were made by the ruling party, BJP workers worked unyieldingly."
"This win is not a win. Munugode bypoll is election commissioner's win. TRS distributed money, but it wasn't found anywhere. BJP is the party that has guts to stop TRS. BJP has its presence all over Telangana. We'll work with more commitment with aim of development," he added.
He asserted that people see BJP as the alternative to the ruling TRS. He said TRS managed to win the bypoll with a margin of just over 10,000 votes though a number of TRS MLAs, ministers and other leaders had campaigned hard in Munugode.
