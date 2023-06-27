'Muslim daughters are with BJP', PM Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the Opposition saying some people live only for their party as they get a "share of corruption and commission".

While addressing BJP booth workers at 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign in Bhopal, PM Modi said, "The BJP has decided that it won’t adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank."

He fired another salvo at the Opposition, saying, "We don’t sit in air conditioned offices and issue diktats. We brave harsh weather to be with people."

Raking up the Uniform Civil Code issue, the prime minister said, "Those supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters." He added that Muslim daughters are with the BJP.

The prime minister also targeted the Congress over 'guarantees', saying the Opposition parties are responsible for crores of scams. In reponse to Opposition's "ghotalon ki guarantee", PM Modi extended his own "guarantee" to investigate all scams.

The BJP leader lauded the efforts of the party's workers. "BJP’s strongest power is its workers," said PM Modi.

"You are not only strong soldiers of BJP, but also responsible for achievement of country's resolutions," Modi told BJP booth workers.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for elections later this year.

More details are awaited.