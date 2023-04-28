Must speak up for our sportswomen, Priyanka Chaturvedi slams PT Usha

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday expressed her displeasure at Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha over her statement about the ongoing protests launched by wrestlers in New Delhi, and said "we must collectively speak up for our sportswomen" and "not accuse them of tarnishing [the country's] image".

Usha on Thursday had said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets to resume their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Speaking to reporters, Usha had said, "Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes' commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA."

"Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India," she had said.

Reacting to the former athlete's statements, Chaturvedi hit back saying the country’s image is tarnished when “we have MPs accused of sexual harassment going scot free while the victims have to struggle for justice”.

In a tweet, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said: “Am sorry Ma’m we must collectively speak up for our sportswomen not accuse them of tarnishing image when they are the ones who won laurels for our country and gave us reasons to be proud!"

Usha's comments on Thursday generated an outpouring of criticism from sports personalities and political leaders alike. Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra hit out at Indian Olympics Association President for her statement.

"Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image says @PTUshaOfficial. So ruling party MP chairing WFI for years accused of molestation & abuse of power against who @DelhiPolice refuses to lodge FIR in spite of SC order makes India smell of roses, does it?" tweeted Moitra.