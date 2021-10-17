Must take path shown by Lord Ram to alienate evil from society: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said all must take the path shown by Lord Ram to alienate evil and bring harmony in the society.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Kejriwal was participating in the Sampurn Ramlila celebrations organised by Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel at the assembly premises.

The ceremony was conducted in continuation of a new tradition started by the Speaker to celebrate all the festivals and traditions in the assembly premises.

"The initiative to celebrate Ramlila and then Dussehra here is remarkable. This is the victory of good over evil, of justice and righteousness over injustice. Amongst all of us, there is a Raavan in the form of evil. We must all take the Lord's path and bring out the Ram in us. Even in our society, we must alienate the evil and bring out harmony in the society," Kejriwal said.

He said that it was a great initiative to increase the feeling of love and peace among the members of the assembly.

On Friday, Kejriwal had attended the Dussehra celebration at the Red Fort by burning the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarna and son Meghnad.

