MVA, BJP woo Independents, smaller parties ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

RS polls: MVA, BJP woo Independents, smaller parties

While the BJP has the strength to get two MPs elected, it is banking on Independents and the MVA camp for the third candidate

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 05 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 18:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Amid a cliffhanger situation, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition BJP are on a mission to garner support from smaller parties and independents ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

While top MVA leaders held a series of informal meetings, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is BJP’s in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra, dashed to Mumbai and held a meeting with top BJP leaders.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil was among those present while Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, who joined the meeting online after being tested positive for Covid-19.

There were reports that Shiv Sena and BJP may be shifting their MLAs to a hotel. However, there is no official confirmation.

“We will win the three seats…for which our blueprint is ready,” said BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

The BJP has fielded three candidates - Piyush Goyal, who is the Commerce & Industry Minister in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Dr Anil Bonde, a party stalwart from Vidarbha region, and Dhananjay Mahadik, a former MP from Kolhapur.

While the BJP has the strength to get two MPs elected, it is banking on the Independents supporting them and also a few from the MVA camp for the third candidate.

The Shiv Sena has renominated the party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut for a fourth term, and Sanjay Pawar, the party’s Kolhapur district chief.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has renominated Praful Patel, who was the Civil Aviation Minister in the erstwhile Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

The Congress has sprung a surprise by bringing in Imran Pratapgarhi, a Uttar Pradesh-based Urdu poet - a development that has led to massive resentment in Congress ranks and files in the state.

Added Shelar: “BJP's third candidate Dhananjay Mahadik is sure to win while Shiv Sena's Sanjay will definitely lose. BJP has additional votes to get its third candidate elected. Those who keep their MLAs under vigil and speak of democracy are laughable. This is an insult of the MLAs.” However, he did not elaborate whether he was referring to Sanjay Raut or Sanjay Pawar.

Minister of State for Home and IT and senior Congressman Satej Patil expressed confidence that all four MVA candidates will win. “You will know on the day of polling who all are with us…they should look after their MLAs.”

Shiv Sena leader Dr Neelam Gorhe said that the Shiv Sena will win two seats and MVA four. “We are in touch with all,” she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

