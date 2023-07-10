MVA slams BJP for Foxconn's withdrawal from joint venture

As Taiwanese firm Foxconn withdrew from a Rs 1.61 lakh crore semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta which was planned in Gujarat, it reignited controversy in Maharasthra politics.

The chip joint venture was earlier allotted to Maharashtra before suddenly shifting to neighbouring Gujarat.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and the BJP-led Centre for not being able to secure the project.

Read | Foxconn junks Rs 1.61 lakh crore Vedanta chip plan, Vedanta says other investors lined up

“This project, as we have said many times earlier, was completely feasible in Maharashtra. The state government must also clarify why, even after illegal CM announcing in the Assembly, and DyCM meeting them, this project shifted from a highly feasible location - Pune district to Gujarat suddenly,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

"This is a loss for India, and Maharashtra could have propelled this growth story for India. The khoke-sarkar has lost many industry projects to other states, with a completely incompetent illegal CM at the helm, but losing Vedanta-Foxconn to Gujarat, was like rubbing salt on the wounds of Maharashtra. Today we see India and India’s young and unemployed losing an opportunity in a global growth story because of this sudden last minute shift from Maharashtra that had been most feasible,” he added.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, “Either Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were so busy in breaking parties in Maharashtra that they could not hold on to Foxconn as it withdrew from semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta or it was just another election gimmick to win votes in Gujarat elections.”

"Either way they have betrayed the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra in their unholy quest for power. BJP owes an explanation to people of both states, firstly Maharashtra, for taking it to Gujarat and then to Gujarat for losing the project,” he said.