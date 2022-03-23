MVA slams BJP over targeting political opponents; party says 'more to follow'

A day after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar’s properties were attached by the Enforcement Directorate, a major war-of-words has emerged between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and opposition BJP.

The leaders of MVA constituents - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - slammed the Centre and BJP for "repeatedly targeting" political opponents.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said that politicians are being selectively targeted. “Where there is no action against BJP leaders who face corruption charges…why there is no action against people who face corruption charges but join BJP?," she asked, pointing out that even before the raids take place, 8 to 10 days before that BJP leaders say that so-and-so is going to be raided. “I am speaking with data,” she said.

However, the BJP made it clear that there is more to follow.

“This is just the beginning and more would follow,” union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Narayan Rane said.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said: “History says Balasaheb Thackeray asked Manohar Joshi as the chief minister because of corruption charges on his son-in-law. Today, Uddhav Thackeray is the chief minister and his brother-in-law faces corruption charges. The same rule applies here too or are rules different for Shiv Sainiks?”

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the central agencies are merely doing their job.

