MVA slams Shinde government as Yogi Adityanath gets grand welcome in Maharashtra

As the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government rolled out the welcome mat for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who flew to Mumbai to scout investments and projects, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lashed out at the government for not being able to secure mega projects for the state.

The MVA pointed out how mega projects like Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus which were to come up in Maharashtra were moved to neighbouring BJP-ruled Gujarat.

On Wednesday evening, Yogi Adityanath was accorded a warm welcome by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and actor-politician Ravi Kishan, the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, were also present at the event.

However, the Opposition MVA comprising the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena lashed out at the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government led by Shinde.

State Congress President and former Speaker Nana Patole said since the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the importance of Maharashtra is being reduced at the behest of Delhi.

"In order to increase investment in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is coming to Mumbai to hold discussions with industrialists and important people from the film industry. Now the ‘khoke’ government will send the remaining projects to Uttar Pradesh,” Patole said and appealed that the people should take note of this “crooked intention” of the BJP.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto wanted to know when Shinde and Fadnavis would go to Uttar Pradesh and seek investments.

“Before him Anandiben Patel ji, when she was CM of Gujarat, had come to Mumbai asking for investments in her state and had also famously said, "Dream in Mumbai, but make it come true in Gujarat "wow the question is, when will Shide and Fadnavis go to Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat and ask people there to "dream in their states but make it true in Maharashtra in the form of investments?”,” said Crasto.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut too pointed out how investments have gone out of the state. “Yogi Adityanath is welcome to come and discuss investment prospects for UP, but what is the need for him to hold a roadshow in Mumbai? It is nothing but the politics of business and this must stop. Do you expect them (Shinde-Fadnavis) to carry out a roadshow on the streets of Davos when they attend the World Economic Forum meeting later this month? Then why does Yogi Adityanath come to conduct a roadshow in Mumbai?” he asked.