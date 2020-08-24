My name for AICC chief’s post is speculation: Mallikarjun Kharge

My name for AICC chief’s post is speculation: Kharge

Bharath Joshi
Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday dismissed as a “speculation” his candidature for the Congress president’s post, while batting for the Gandhi family to hold the reins of the beleaguered party.

“That my name is in the race is just speculation,” Kharge told reporters after the Congress Working Committee meeting in which he participated via video conference from his residence here. “You don’t know what happened (in the meeting), and I’m telling you.”

Kharge said he sought Sonia Gandhi’s continuation as the party’s president. “It was under her leadership the Congress came to power and she led the UPA for many years. Her struggle, sacrifice and experience have greatly helped the party. I said she should continue. If she doesn’t accept the responsibility for whatever reasons, Rahul Gandhi should take over. This is my personal opinion,” he said.

