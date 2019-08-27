My post was not thrust on me, says Vice-President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday sought to dispel perceptions that the post he holds was thrust on him.

"I know what many people think but I will not dwell on that. The Vice President's post was not thrust on me," he said while addressing a meet-and-greet programme with eminent citizens in Vijayawada on completing two years in office.

"I felt sad at that time (when he assumed charge as Vice President) for having to leave the party and also that I can't be active with the people. It's no secret. But I tried to give a new dimension to the Vice President's post by trying to engage with all (sections of) people and enlighten myself," he said.

Showing the right path to people is one of the responsibilities of the Vice President, he added.

As Vice President, Naidu has so far toured 22 countries as diplomacy was a 'powerful way of influencing others.'

"India has earned worldwide respect and recognition. Previously, the world used to look towards the US or Russia but now countries are looking up to India. Our economic growth, philosophy of peace and culture are making everyone look up to India," he said.

Noting that India has now become an aspirational society, Naidu said peoples aspirations were growing.

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is not satisfied (with what he has been doing). He aims for more and better in every aspect. Here, delivery becomes very important. Delivery of public services is very important in the success of democracy, he said.

In this context, he called for the need for reforms in executive, legislature and judiciary.

We have to transform into an ideal parliamentary democracy in the world from (being) the largest, he said.