MyGov users cross 1 crore-mark

As MyGov India, the government's citizen-centric online platform, reached one crore registered users, the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said the website has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insight.

It said five years ago, @mygovindia began its journey with a vision to offer a platform for the voice and views of the people of India.

"It has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insights. Congrats on this milestone," the PMO said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, MyGov tweeted about the number of registered users . "As we welcome a new year & new decade - we resolve to make this platform bigger, bolder, better," it said.