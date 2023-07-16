Nadda launches BJP campaign against Congress in Rajasthan

BJP president J P Nadda launched the party's 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday.
The campaign will be run across the state.
Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.
Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold public meeting in Rajasthan's Nagaur on July 28
He also released a 'Fail Card' of the Congress-led state government.
Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.
