Nadda links violence during religious processions to 'desperation' caused by BJP's poll win

He alleged that the Congress in power lets off terrorists

PTI
PTI, Hospet,
  • Apr 17 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 23:05 ist
BJP National President J.P. Nadda speaks during the 'Karyakarta Samavesh' programme, in Hosapete. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday claimed that recent communal violence during yatras taken out on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are a "conspiracy" to cause disintegration in the society, and accused the Congress of acting in the "most irresponsible" manner.

Addressing party men at the state executive committee meeting here, Nadda linked the violence to the recent results of five state assembly polls, in which the BJP put up an impressive performance. 

"The historic mandate given to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur has jolted some people. Hence in desperation they have associated themselves with the conspiracies of those who work to disintegrate the society. Due to this, there have been attacks on processions during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami," he said. 

Also Read: Rohingya, Bangladeshis behind Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi BJP chief

Attacking the Congress, the main opposition to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, he said the previous Siddaramaiah government had freed members of PFI, a Muslim organisation which many BJP leaders have accused of stoking extremism and violence.

"Our government will take action against the culprits," Nadda said. 

He alleged that the Congress in power lets off terrorists.

It befriends disintegrating forces internally, but pretends otherwise outside, he said.

"It is necessary to expose them," the BJP leader added.

India News
J P Nadda
BJP
Congress
Communal violence

