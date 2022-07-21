Nadda makes key appointments in BJP state units

Nadda makes key appointments in BJP state units

Rajesh G V has been appointed general secretary (organisation) in Karnataka

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 21 2022, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 17:08 ist
BJP chief J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday made key appointments in a few state units. The appointment comes into immediate effect.

Ajay Jamwal, who was the regional general secretary (organisation) in-charge of Northeastern states, has been assigned the same position for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Manthri Srinivasulu has been shifted to Punjab from Telangana as general secretary (organisation).

Rajesh G V has been appointed general secretary (organisation) in Karnataka. He will replace Arun Kumar, who has returned to the RSS.

Satish Dhond, general secretary (organisation) in-charge of Goa, has now been made the joint general secretary (organisation) of West Bengal.

General secretary (organisation) is drawn from the RSS and holds key in the overall functioning of the BJP's organisational structure.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
J P Nadda
Indian Politics
RSS
Karnataka

What's Brewing

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda dies at 35

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

DH Toon | Kitchens adjourned sine die amid price hike

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

 