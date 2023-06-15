Nadda on visit to Tripura from June 16

BJP president JP Nadda will arrive in Tripura on Friday on a two-day visit, a senior party leader said.
He will take stock of the organisation in the state, and address a mega rally in South Tripura's Santirbazar to mark nine years of the BJP-led government at the Centre, said the party's media in-charge Sunit Sarkar.
"He will land at the Agartala airport on Friday night, and chair a meeting with senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, over organisational matters," he said.
"On Saturday, he will meet two prominent personalities of the state, and address a rally at Santirbazar," Sarkar said.
The rally will be attended by BJP's state in-charge Mahesh Sharma and Sambit Patra, and Northeast coordinator Phanindranath Sarma, he said.
After the rally, Nadda will leave the state, he added.
"Over 35,000 party supporters are expected to join the rally," Sarkar said.
