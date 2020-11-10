Nagaland bypolls: NDDP leading in Southern Angami I

Nagaland bypolls: NDDP leading in Southern Angami I, Independent ahead in Pungro Kiphire

Yhokha was leading by 624 votes over his nearest Independent rival Seyievilie Peter Zashumo

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  • Nov 10 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 17:21 ist
NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha leads in Nagaland. Credit: File Photo

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee Medo Yhokha was leading in the by-election to the Southern Angami I seat while Independent candidate T Yangseo Sangtam was ahead in the Pungro Kiphire constituency in Nagaland, as per trends.

Yhokha was leading by 624 votes over his nearest Independent rival Seyievilie Peter Zashumo in the Southern Angami I seat, as per ECI website.

 

Follow live updates on the Bypolls results here 

In the Pungro Kiphire constituency, T Yangseo Sangtam was ahead of his nearest Independent rival S Kiusumew Yimchunger by 1,527 votes, ECI data said.

The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.

