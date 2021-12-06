Nagaland killings: Lok Sabha members demands repeal of AFSPA

Condemning the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces in Nagaland, several Lok Sabha members called for a repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) enforced in the state.

Emphasising that emotional integration of people living in border areas is extremely important for the unity and integrity of the country, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded that there should be an impartial judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the unfortunate incident.

Tokheho Yepthomi, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) member in the Lok Sabha, said, "The AFSPA has not given powers to security forces to indiscriminately kill people,”

The AFSPA allows security personnel to use force and even open fire after due warning in case of breach of law and order.

Demanding the convening of an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the Northeast, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said the death of Indians at the hands of security forces was highly condemnable.

TMC's Sudeep Bandyopadhyay said the situation in Nagaland should not be allowed to deteriorate further and demanded maximum compensation be given to the next of kin of those killed in the incident.

Vinayak Raut of the Shiv Sena wondered how intelligence agencies could give such misleading inputs to the security forces. He also demanded an inquiry into the functioning of intelligence agencies.

P V Midhun Reddy (YSCRP) T R Baalu (DMK), Rajiv Singh Ranjan (JDU) and Supriya Sule (NCP) expressed deep anguish at the killings. Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress) demanded an oversight mechanism on the implementation of the AFSPA in Nagaland and demanded that the perpetrators of the crime be brought to book.

