Nagaland MP K G Kenye enters Rajya Sabha Well seeking time to speak on killings

K G Kenye, the lone MP from Nagaland, on Tuesday afternoon entered the Well of Rajya Sabha demanding that he be heard on the killing of civilians by security personnel during the discussion of two Bills but did not get a chance.

He received support from the Opposition MPs, who halted their sloganeering demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs, but was not allowed as the discussion was on.

Kenye entered the Well after the House re-assembled at 3 PM and stood near the reporters' table for some time pleading for a chance to speak during the debate on The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 together.

Opposition MPs who were shouting slogans stopped for a brief while and urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to allow him. As the Deputy Chairperson did not call him, the Opposition MPs then started shouting slogans supporting Kenye and the issue he raised.

After a few minutes, Kenye returned his seat while Harivansh adjourned the House, as the Opposition continued their protest.

"Today the government got the Rajya Sabha adjourned at 3 PM for the day because it did not want the lone Nagaland MP, K G Kenye, to speak on the horrific killings in his state. And the Rajya Sabha is the Council of States," Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted. He also said, "he (Kenye) is an outstanding speaker and a very dignified man. Felt very sorry for him today. The entire Opposition pledged him support to speak."

