Naidu looted state; Jagan must help centre: S Deodhar

Upping the ante against Telugu Desam Party Chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, BJP National Secretary and co-in charge of Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday alleged that Naidu has looted the state during his five years of rule.

He wanted the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government to send a detailed report to the centre, so that action could be initiated against Naidu.

Deodhar, who predicted that big trouble was in store for Naidu only recently, has made these comments at a West Godavari district party cadre meeting.

“Naidu is a dacoit who has looted the state. I believe that Jaganmohan Reddy, who swears that he will eradicate corruption in the state, has the will power to initiate action against Naidu,” Deodhar said.

He said that very soon, Jagan will send details of Naidu’s loot to the center. “No one believes Naidu anymore. Even his party Vijayawada MP is tweeting against him,” Deodhar pointed out.

The BJP senior leader said that he felt happy the day TDP severed ties with the BJP. “I was happy as BJP got rid of TDP led by a corrupt politician like Naidu,” he said.

He urged the party cadre to grow as an effective alternative to TDP in the state, so that the BJP will grow as a force to reckon with by the 2024 elections. Earlier, Deodhar said that 18 out of the 23 TDP legislators are ready to defect to BJP. He reasoned that the MLAs are sure that Naidu will soon be arrested for his alleged role in large-scale corruption in the past five years of TDP rule.

“While people voted against a regional party in favour of another regional party, the new entrant also seems to have failed to provide good governance in the short period of two months,” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said.

Stressing the need of electing a national party such as the BJP for the overall development of the state, he wanted people of the state to vote for BJP. “The situation of people of AP is like falling from the pan into the fire,” he said.