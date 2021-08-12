Naidu spoke on sacrilege of House but silent on manhandling of women MPs: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP and chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu⁩ for not addressing the issue of Marshals manhanding women MPs when Opposition parties disrupted proceedings on Tuesday and stormed into the Well tearing papers, believed to be copies of the Insurance Bill.

"While VP ⁦@MVenkaiahNaidu⁩ ji speaks of sacrilege in @RajyaSabha, his silence on how Marshals manhandled women MPs speaks volumes on the duplicitous manner in which the House is run. Is this how the temple of democracy runs in #NewIndia?," he tweeted on Thursday.

After a peaceful debate and the smooth passage of a bill to restore the states' powers to identify and notify their own lists of OBCs, all hell broke loose when the insurance amendment bill to privatise the state-run general insurance companies was taken up.

Calling it a sell-off, the opposition MPs stormed into the Well of the House shouting anti-government slogans.

They were, however, prevented from going anywhere near the table of the House or the chair by a wall of about 50 security staff that sort of cordoned off what Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu referred to as the "sanctum sanctorum".

A cross-gender staff deployment -- female officers where male MPs were protesting and male officers where female MPs were protesting -- was made.

But this did not deter the MPs belonging to a cross-section of opposition parties -- from the Congress to the Left to the TMC and to the DMK.

They tore papers, believed to be copies of the bill, and lofted those towards the chair and the House officers. Some tried to break the cordon and jostled with the security staff.

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi termed "totally false" the Opposition's allegations that marshals manhandled their MPs and said one can check facts from CCTV footage.

"The opposition is spreading lies. Marshals can't dare to touch MPs, they can't even think about it. CCTV footage will establish that they are lying," he told reporters.

