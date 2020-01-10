Name one freedom fighter from your family: Nath to Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday sought to know if anybody from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family was a freedom fighter.

Modi's party did not have anything to do with the freedom struggle, yet they were preaching nationalism to others, he said, speaking at a training camp of the Congress- affiliated Seva Dal here.

"They are lecturing the Congress and Seva Dal on nationalism. I always ask Modi-ji, just tell me the name of one freedom fighter from your party, or for that matter among your relatives," he said.

Nath, a Congress veteran, also asked Seva Dal activists to go to the villages to stop the BJP's "divisive politics".

"They (the BJP) are spreading hatred," he said.