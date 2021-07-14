Nandigram polls case: Suvendu Adhikari moves SC to transfer Mamata's plea outside West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging his win in Assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal.

The BJP leader seeks transfer of Banerjee’s plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state, lawyer Kabir Bose said.

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly after defeating Banerjee in closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.

Admitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition for hearing, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that notice be served upon Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory from Nandigram in the assembly elections was challenged by her.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Banerjee's election petition will be taken up for hearing on August 12.

The judge directed that in the meantime, notice be served upon Adhikari, a BJP MLA, and other parties in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)