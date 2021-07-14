Suvendu moves SC for transfer of Nandigram polls case

Nandigram polls case: Suvendu Adhikari moves SC to transfer Mamata's plea outside West Bengal

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 21:10 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging his win in Assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal.

The BJP leader seeks transfer of Banerjee’s plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state, lawyer Kabir Bose said.

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly after defeating Banerjee in closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.

Admitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition for hearing, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that notice be served upon Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory from Nandigram in the assembly elections was challenged by her.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Banerjee's election petition will be taken up for hearing on August 12.

The judge directed that in the meantime, notice be served upon Adhikari, a BJP MLA, and other parties in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Suvendu Adhikari
Supreme Court
Nandigram
Mamata Banerjee
calcutta high court

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

 