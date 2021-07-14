Nandigram polls case: Suvendu Adhikari moves Supreme Court to transfer Mamata Banerjee's petition from Calcutta High Court

West Bengal: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari moves Supreme Court praying that CM Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram be transferred to any other high court other than Calcutta High Court
Admitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition for hearing, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that notice be served upon Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory from Nandigram in the assembly elections was challenged by her.
Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Banerjee's election petition will be taken up for hearing on August 12.
The judge directed that in the meantime, notice be served upon Adhikari, a BJP MLA, and other parties in the matter.
More to follow...
