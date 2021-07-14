Suvendu moves SC for transfer of Nandigram polls case

Nandigram polls case: Suvendu Adhikari moves Supreme Court to transfer Mamata Banerjee's petition from Calcutta High Court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 19:09 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari moved Supreme Court on Wednesday praying that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram in the Assembly election be transferred to any other high court other than Calcutta High Court.

Admitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition for hearing, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that notice be served upon Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory from Nandigram in the assembly elections was challenged by her.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Banerjee's election petition will be taken up for hearing on August 12.

The judge directed that in the meantime, notice be served upon Adhikari, a BJP MLA, and other parties in the matter.

More to follow...

Suvendu Adhikari
Supreme Court
Nandigram
Mamata Banerjee
calcutta high court

