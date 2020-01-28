Narendra Modi lacks the vision and knowledge on economics: Rahul Gandhi

While striking a chord with youth in Jaipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bringing down India's reputation across the globe.

While addressing the ''Yuva Aakrosh'' at Albert Hall, he blamed the Narendra Modi government for the rise in unemployment and said the PM does not understand economics, which is why the country is going through economic slowdown.

"In the present times, economic slowdown is the biggest thing affecting the youth and creating joblessness but instead of addressing the issue, the prime minister is silent. The Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register are of course the issues but the way the economy is fallen cannot be ignored at all ".

Moreover, he attacked the ruling government for bringing down the GDP. "The (GDP) growth rate pre-2014 stood at 9 %, which has come down to merely 5 %".

"In his every speech he promised of catering 2 crore new jobs. Now why does Mr Modi not openly talk about it"? Rahul asked.

Addressing the youth, the young Congress leader tried to stir confidence among them. "You have a power to change the country. The world believes that youth in India can bring change. The biggest resource of India os the crores of youth and their energy. But India is wasting its treasure. Despite skills and degrees, youth fail to get jobs", Rahul said.

Referring to recent student attacks across universities during the protest over CAA, Rahul said, "Whenever youth in the country raise their voice, their questions are suppressed with atrocities and bullets. He accused Modi of destroying India's image as a rape capital, "Our country was known for its harmony and brotherhood. But because of the recent bills are divisive which divide the country on the basis on religion".

Once again criticizing 2016 note ban step taken by the Modi government, Gandhi said that it has left us much behind than China, the country we were competing with.