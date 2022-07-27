National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 3 hours of questioning amid Congress protests

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Congress president Sonia Gandhi for over three hours for the third time on Wednesday in the National Herald case even as party MPs and leaders protested against the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Officials said no fresh summons was given to Sonia in an indication that her questioning has concluded. She has now been questioned for over 11 hours in three days -- July 21, July 26 and July 27.

During questioning, sources said, Sonia stuck to the party's position that no personal assets were made in the Associated Journals Limited (AJL)-Young Indian deal. She is also learnt to have told the investigators that routine affairs were handled by office bearers, including late Moti Lal Vora.

Last month, Sonia's son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 50 hours over five days in the same case. In April, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal were also quizzed.

Congress MPs, who protested against the ED, were detained outside Parliament House and taken to Kingsway Camp police station. "For the third day, Congress MPs staging legitimate and peaceful protests at Vijay Chowk have been taken away to God (and PM & HM know) alone knows where. This is Muzzling Of Democracy In India in action!" Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Congress MP Jothimani said that her clothes were torn while being detained by the police during the protest. She posted a video of herself being taken in a police bus.

"Is this how a Lok Sabha member should be treated?" she asked in the video pointing to her torn clothes. Tagging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Jyothimani said they have not done anything to bring down the dignity of the House except raising issues of prise rise and GST.

Rahul Gandhi said public representatives, who put the sufferings of the citizens of the country on the table of Parliament, are being treated "like criminals."

"Actually this is 'unparliamentary'," he said in a Facebook post.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Mr. Prime Minister, these MPs have been elected by the people. Questions on the issues of inflation, unemployment are the questions of the public."

"Tearing the clothes of women MPs for asking questions, dragging them is extreme cruelty. In a democracy, you have to listen to questions on issues. Why are you so scared of questions?" she added.