National Herald case: Sonia makes second appearance before ED

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second round of questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia arrived at the ED office along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi who was carrying a medicine box. Taking Sonia's ill health into consideration, the central agency has permitted Priyanka to be present in the office during the interrogation but in a different room.

Additional director Monika Sharma, along with her team, would be questioning the Congress interim president.

On July 21, Sonia had reached the ED headquarters at around 12:10 pm for the first round of questioning. She was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While Rahul Gandhi had left the ED headquarters soon, Priyanka stayed back to attend to the medical needs of her mother.

Priyanka had requested to be present at ED's headquarters during the questioning of her mother. It was accepted by the ED.

According to ED sources, Sonia was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five days questioning.