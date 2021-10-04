Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leaders protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident

After triggering a crisis in Punjab Congress, its chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday led a group of MLAs and party leaders on Monday protesting outside the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Sidhu, MLAs, including Madan Lal Jalalpur and Gurpreet Singh and several members of the Punjab Youth Congress sat outside the residence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, raising slogans against the BJP.

Demanding the arrest of the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Sidhu and other leaders also protested against the detention of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi while on way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Posting a video of Priyanka speaking to police officers on her "illegal detention", Sidhu tweeted, "Courage, thy name is @PriyankaGandhi !!"

On Sunday, he tweeted, "No one is above the law … FIR under sec 302 IPC must be registered against Union Minister’s son for murder of innocent farmers, he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars for this barbaric act !!"

No one is above the law … FIR under sec 302 IPC must be registered against Union Minister’s son for murder of innocent farmers, he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars for this barbaric act !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 3, 2021

Sidhu had put in his papers last Tuesday unhappy over certain administrative appointments and choice of ministers by Charanjit Singh Channi. His resignation was not accepted while last Thursday, Channi held talks with Sidhu during which issues were "resolved" with the setting up of a coordination panel.

There was, however, no official word on the 'compromise' even as Sidhu once again reiterated his demand for the removal of the DGP in-charge and Advocate General.

Channi said on Sunday that the names of 10 police officers have already been sent to the UPSC while asserting that a "good" officer will be appointed as the DGP after consulting Sidhu, ministers and MLAs once the state government receives three shortlisted names from the Centre.

