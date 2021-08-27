Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser quits amidst row over his remarks

Amidst a row over his remarks on issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali has resigned.

"I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu," Mali wrote in a letter to Sidhu.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday had warned against such "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country".

