Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser quits amidst row over his remarks

Navjot Sidhu's adviser quits amid row over his remarks

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 27 2021, 12:06 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Amidst a row over his remarks on issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali has resigned. 

"I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu," Mali wrote in a letter to Sidhu. 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday had warned against such "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country".

More to follow...

