Nawab Malik was right about NCB's 'farjiwada', says NCP

Hours after the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, Sharad Pawar-led NCP came to the defence of its jailed leader and Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s minister Nawab Malik, who had pointed out that the case was fabricated and the key witnesses were close to BJP.

“Nawab Malik was right about ‘farjiwada’,” said NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Bharat Tapase.

In fact, Malik, as the chief spokesperson of the party, had carried out a series of expose against a group of NCB officials including the then Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

“The writing is very clear on the wall that the objections raised by NCP minister Nawab Malik regarding how the entire raid was conducted and selection of witnesses having close affinity with BJP were valid,” said Tapase.

“We have always maintained that the NCB is a very credible organisation having impeccable track record but the recent happenings has put question marks on the conduct of the organisation,” he said.

“Nawab Malik made serious allegations on the style of working of Samir Wankhede thereby drawing the ire of some powerful people in Delhi. Today, Nawab Malik is paying the price for speaking the truth,” said Tapase.

It may be mentioned, a few months ago, Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case involving property transactions with people linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.