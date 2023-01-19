NCP asks govt to take note of WFI

Amid allegations of sexual harassment and dictatorship against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has urged the Centre to look at the issue and resolve the problems involving the apex wrestling body.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur must meet these wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, understand their problems, and take necessary steps to solve it.

"Women Wrestlers who have won laurels for our country are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to seek justice for themselves for all the wrongdoings meted against them by the Wrestling Federation of India. Our sports ministry should take immediate cognisance of this issue and give them a hearing,” Crasto said.

“If the government does not take immediate action, it will raise doubts because the person these wrestlers are naming is a member of the BJP,” he added.