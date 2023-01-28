NCP hits out at Prakash Ambedkar over his comment on central agencies

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has lashed out at Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar for the latter’s comments on misuse of central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT).

“There is nothing wrong with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi using central agencies like CBI, ED…these are legal and not illegal…if I were Modi what would I have done?…to sustain the chair I would have done everything legal…If you are clean you can challenge the law, if you are unclean you cannot challenge the law,” Ambedkar told a TV channel.

Also Read | Prakash Ambedkar accuses Pawar of being with BJP; NCP reacts

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Castro said: "This becomes a serious allegation because BJP has consistently maintained that the CBI and ED are independent agencies and they have never misused these agencies for their political benefits or for personal vendetta.”

“But Prakash Ambedkar's statement points a finger and insinuates that the central agencies are being used to save the chair and sustain the party. Ambedkar must corroborate the facts to his statements and prove what he says is true or BJP must prove that what he is saying is false, if not, then the people of India will begin to believe that BJP is truly misusing the central agencies like the CBI and ED,” Castro said.