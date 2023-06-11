NCP promoting dynastic politics: Eknath Shinde

A day after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described it as “dynastic politics”.

Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, equated the NCP developments with what happened in Shiv Sena.

"I will only say that like in the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister himself, and made his son (Aaditya Thackeray) a minister, the same is happening in the NCP as well," Shinde said.

Shinde, who was in Srinagar, spoke to media persons after meeting Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“Sharad Pawar was (NCP) President, and made a working president (Supriya Sule) in the family. This is an internal matter of their party, and I don't have to meddle in that, but it has happened like that only," Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it is an internal matter of the NCP.

“Its an eyewash,” he said.