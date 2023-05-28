NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) lament 'no invite' to President Murmu for new Parliament building inaugural

The Nationalist Congress party (NCP) on Sunday said it was saddening that the new Parliament building was not inaugurated by India's President Droupadi Murmu.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by ignoring President Murmu was not in accordance with tradition and protocol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Several Opposition parties boycotted the event while insisting that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours. NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a tweet said, ''We are a Democracy, not a Monarchy. People of the country must yield Power...It is saddening to see that our president, the constitutional head of our country, is not inaugurating the New Parliament building."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by ignoring President Murmu was not in accordance with tradition and protocol.

The manner in which attempt is being made to take control of Parliament is not good for democracy, he said. ''The President of India wasn't even invited for the function which is the reason why 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event,'' he said.

The Rajya Sabha member also said there was no need for a new Parliament building as the existing one was in a good shape and was an attraction to the world.

''History will remember that Rs 20,000 crore were spent unnecessarily for a new Parliament building and the President of India was not even invited,'' he wrote in the Marathi daily.