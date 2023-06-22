NCP slams Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar's claim on Eknath Shinde-led revolt

After Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-NCP has slammed the Shiv Sena leader and minister Deepak Kesarkar for his comments that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would have shot himself if the June 2022 "uprising" failed.

Kesarkar, a close aide of Shinde, had claimed: “…he was very clear and said that in case it failed, then he would send us (39 MLAs) all back (to the party), make a phone call (to Thackeray) and say ‘sorry’ and take the full responsibility (of what had happened)…and then shoot himself in the head…”

Soon after the statement, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “What Kesarkar is saying is serious. Police should pick him up immediately. He is a minister. He has supressing information of someone’s intention of committing suicide. There is something called the Official Secrets Act and Evidence Act. What if something happens atfter the Speaker gives his ruling (on the disqualification of 16 MLAs).”

Now the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has reacted to the statement. “God bless Chief Minister Shinde ji with a long and healthy life. The way Kesarkar revealed some things about the coup and told what would have happened if the rebellion failed I wonder whether Chief Minister Shinde was experiencing guilt at that time. Kesarkar should answer whether Shinde was experiencing the same guilt and anxiety now also,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

“The Thackeray family gave so much respect to Shinde that his word was final in most of the decisions. Despite all this Shinde chose to ally with the BJP and bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It is tragic to note that now the same once so powerful Shinde has to succumb to the instructions of the BJP even though he sits on the CM’s chair,” he said.

“Today, his MLAs and MPs have no clue on which symbol they will face the electorate,” remarked Tapase who further said the local BJP leaders have adopted the role of complete non-cooperation in the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister’s MP son Shrikant Shinde.